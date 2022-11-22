St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Learn about bush tucker at Oatley Park

November 22 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horticultural expert Brenden Moore will be talking about the edible medicinal, ceremonial plants and leaves to be found in the Georges River region. Image: courtesy of Brenden Moore

A bush tucker talk will be presented at Oatley this weekend as part of Georges River Council's Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater exhibition, currently on at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.