Learn about bush tucker at Oatley Park

A bush tucker talk will be presented at Oatley this weekend as part of Georges River Council's Guraban: where the saltwater meets the freshwater exhibition, currently on at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
Horticultural expert Brenden Moore will be talking about the edible medicinal, ceremonial plants and leaves to be found in the Georges River region.
For centuries, First Nations people have gathered and harvested bush tucker, but the rest of us are only beginning to learn about the incredible natural and native food resources on our doorstep.
Through his skills and experience, Brenden inspires Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities such as the Thurawal Aboriginal Corporation in Western Sydney, Juvenile Justice Centres and schools.
Brendan inspires them to reconnect with nature and the environment, learn about native plants, bush regeneration, gardening, health and wellbeing.
The bush tucker talk will be held on Saturday, 26 November from 11am to 1pm at Oatley Park. Meet at Oatley Park Castle.
Cost is $20. Bookings essential
This event is suitable for all ages.
All children must be accompanied by a paying adult at a ratio of one child per adult.
Children two years and under are free to attend and must be accompanied by a paying adult.
Bookings are essential for all activities. Book online or visit the Museum and Gallery service desk during opening hours.
