From Kirrawee High School student to award-winning scientist, Elisa Mokany as nabbed the Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation at the Science Awards 2022.
An exceptionally prestigious title, the $250,000 award, which was shared with Adjunct Professor Alison Todd, was given for the pair's ground-breaking molecular diagnostics technology that has been adopted worldwide.
Alongside her colleague, Dr Mokany, of Caringbah South, founded in 2009 SpeeDx, which tackles two major problems of modern medicine - cancer and antibiotic resistance.
SpeeDx was designed to create faster, more accurate and cost-effective solutions to analyse and interpret genetic information.
The company distributes diagnostic tests globally, for conditions including cancers, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory infections, SARS-CoV-2 and fungal skin infections.
In Australia, more than 80 per cent of laboratories are using at least one SpeeDx test to report patient samples.
The innovative technology has played a significant role in fighting antimicrobial resistance by identifying drug-resistant infections, meaning that medical practitioners can avoid prescribing unnecessary or ineffective antibiotics.
It produced the first worldwide test that simultaneously detects an STI and determines its antibiotic susceptibility. This facilitated a 40 per cent increase in cure rates of the STI and led to new international guidelines being introduced that recommend antibiotic resistance testing.
During the pandemic, the company also manufactured COVID-19 tests and supplied them to the US while boosting manufacturing so they could be made in Australia.
"What sets us apart is that we invent our own technology based on DNA. We see DNA as Lego - we build with it and create new ways of detecting human, bacterial or viral genes," Ms Mokany, 47, said.
"But we do more than detect. We can look for resistance and cancer markers that indicate what treatment can be used.
"This prize is recognition of our contribution to the commercialisation of innovation in providing health care. We have the government's and science community's backing so we can provide unique support to our country and globally, to improve patient outcomes."
Passionate about giving women greater opportunities in STEM, a mission is to also empower more females within the industry.
"I was captivated by my high school studies in biology, especially in the studies of inheritance, genetics and understanding DNA," Ms Mokany said. "We pride ourselves on nurturing the next generation of scientists."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
