St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Caringbah South scientist wins Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation at the Science Awards 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Dr Elisa Mokany of Caringbah South has been recognised on the national arena for her work in the medical science field. Picture by Chris Lane

From Kirrawee High School student to award-winning scientist, Elisa Mokany as nabbed the Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation at the Science Awards 2022.

