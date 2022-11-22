Prime beachside carspace

Commercial Property
A parking space with own title opposite Cronulla Beach, is set to go to auction on November 29 at Cronulla RSL at 6pm.
The team at Brookes Partners Real Estate are proud to exclusively offer this prime secured undercover car space, providing a truly unique opportunity to secure the ultimate beachside investment and/or convenience in a highly sought position.
Real Estate agent Jon Brookes informed us he has already received plenty of calls and interest in this unique listing including from local business operators, investors and/or persons looking to secure a beachside asset with own use upside.
To Jons' knowledge this is the first Cronulla beachside car space to be offered with own title for sale.
Conveniently located opposite Cronulla's pristine beaches and Cronulla RSL Club and footsteps to Cronulla's vibrant commercial precinct, Cronulla Mall, eateries and train station.
This rare offering will appeal to local residents, business operators and astute investors alike.
The easy vehicular ingress and egress combined with no stairs, makes the car space accessible by everyone, including those requiring wheelchair access.
The car space also benefits from immediate access to a common bathroom including toilet and shower provisions. Also 24/7 security access is available to the space.
Subject to survey, the registered car space is recorded as 5.55m long, 2.67m wide, a total of approximately 14.8sqm and is located on the basement level 1 of the landmark 'Kalimna' apartment complex at 107 Gerrale Street, Cronulla.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
