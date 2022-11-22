Inspiring a healthier over 60s community Advertising Feature

Thrive is a luxurious wellbeing centre in Cronulla which supports over 60s to be as strong, balanced and as physically active as they can be. Picture supplied

Looking for a way to keep doing what you love for longer?



Located in Sturt Street in Cronulla, Thrive is a luxurious wellbeing centre which supports a healthier over 60s community through fitness and recovery.

The team at Thrive understand the challenges that can come with ageing - reduced mobility, concerns about losing balance and recovery from injury or surgery.



Thrive is not a gym. Thrive helps people to live well and stay in their own home for longer by assisting them to be as strong, balanced and as physically active as they can be.

Services include programs designed for specific needs: Movement, Balance and Independence for people who feel a bit unsteady on their feet, Back to your Best for people who need to be stronger and move a bit faster than they do now and Joint Replacement Recovery for clients who have had surgery or are thinking about it.



All these programs can be complemented by the inclusion of specific Clinical Pilates exercises. Thrive also provides one on one physiotherapy and exercise physiology services.

Thrive has exclusive equipment and top facilities to help people who are recovering from injury or surgery. Picture supplied

Their luxury facilities really are unique - Thrive is exclusively equipped with the latest strength training, cardio and Pilates equipment, using the latest research to help people over 60 achieve their movement goals in a facility purpose-built exclusively for their needs.

Thrive's goal is to enhance independence and quality of life through movement and exercise by providing personalised solutions to physical movement challenges.



There is no 'one-size-fits-all' therapy at Thrive, they will design a program to ensure the best outcome for each individual.



This means they are constantly adapting to the changing needs of each client.