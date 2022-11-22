Christmas joy at Menai Marketplace Advertising Feature

Get all your Christmas shopping done and join the Christmas activities at Menai Marketplace. Picture Shutterstock

Christmas is fast approaching and whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or just want to get into the Christmas festivities, be sure to visit Menai Marketplace.

Home to Woolworths, Big W and over 55 specialty stores you'll have no problem finding the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list. There's also a number of Christmas activities happening throughout the centre including:

Santa Photography

Santa has arrived all the way from the North Pole. Find Santa waiting on his grand throne under twinkling decorations, ready to snap a special photo with you. Be sure to book your photo session online to avoid disappointment. Available from now until Dec 24.

Pet Photography with Santa

Santa loves his furry friends, big and small! Available from now until Dec 14.

Sensitive Santa

A spectacular Santa experience tailored to children with special sensory needs.



Sensitive Santa sessions are available so you can enjoy your memorable moment with Santa in a calm and relaxed environment. These sessions are available exclusively to those children requiring a sensory friendly Santa experience.



Bookings are essential, and unfortunately, walk-in photography sessions will not be accepted. Available Dec 2 and 10.

Letter to Santa

How thrilled would your child be that Santa himself replies back to their letter!

Menai Marketplace has a "special" gold Santa mailbox next to his set, where ALL letters get sent direct to the North Pole.



But remember, if you want a reply back you MUST include your name and a return address!



Available till Dec 2.

Gift Wrapping for a Cause

This year volunteers from the Salvation Army are providing gift wrapping services for a gold coin donation. Available from Dec 19-24, 11am - 1pm daily. Located in front of Woolworths.

Christmas Appeal - Help Families in Crisis

It has been another difficult year for communities across Australia. And as Christmas approaches, it is becoming increasingly clear that many Australians are going to struggle to have even a modest celebration.

We all know Christmas is a time for joy. But for those doing it tough, it is often challenging, heartbreaking and isolating.



Last Christmas, The Salvation Army provided around over 250 food hampers as well as 200 gift hampers to individuals and families in need in the Sutherland Shire.



As cost of living increases continue to impact communities across the country, your support is more important now than ever.



By collecting and donating food, you can help make sure that no one is left in need this festive season. Look for the Salvation Army "Donate Food" Christmas Tree (in front of BWS) and place non-perishable items in the Santa Sack.

