That special Christmas gift could be close by Advertising Feature

You can make that unique Christmas gift count by knowing that you are supporting a local business at the same time. Picture Shutterstock

When planning your Christmas shopping this year, how about showing a little support for the businesses in your local community. You might be surprised by the amazing and unique gifts you could find.

Overall, the Christmas spending figures are looking good for businesses this year. Australian Retail Association CEO Paul Zahra said Christmas is the most critical time of the year on the retail calendar and given the financial pressure households are under at the moment, many businesses were feeling nervous about a potential downturn in spending over the festive period.

"However, the good news is that consumers are set to continue opening their wallets in the face of cost-of-living pressures with $63.9 billion to be spent in stores and online in the lead up to Christmas - a 3 per cent increase on last year," he said.

These are good figures, according to Larni Boroughs who is the assistant manager of a retail gift store, but she would like to see a majority of that spending for the benefit of local businesses.

"Our gift store strives to make sure they have a special presence in the local community," she said. "We hire and support local members of the community and are proud to supply our area with beautiful gifts."

Larni's store is ready for the busy Christmas period.

