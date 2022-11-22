Engineers have advised improvements can't safely be made to Audley Weir and a new structure is the only option.
Heathcote MP announced the advice, which was sought following community anger over the closure of the roadway for more than a month in total during record rainfall in March and April.
The weir has flooded for shorter periods on several occasions since then.
"The community have been impacted due to the affect on Audley Weir from the unprecedent flooding. I have been working closely with them to seek solutions to improve the management of the weir," Mr Evans said in a statement on Tuesday.
"I called for Transport for NSW to conduct an engineer report which has now been undertaken.
"The result of the engineering assessment has stated there are no possible improvements able to be made which won't impact the structural integrity of the weir which is why a new structure is the only way forward.
"I have now formally requested the Roads Minister to commence a business case for a precast concrete bridge solution.
"In the interim, I expect the flood management procedure to be streamlined for more responsive opening and closing which the Roads Minister understands."
In July 2022, measures were announced to improve information and safety during flooding of the weir.
An electronic message sign was installed at the intersection of Sir Bertram Stevens Drive and Bundeena Drive to notify vehicles of weir closures, replacing the ageing "flip-sign" previously in place.
Hard barriers were also installed on both sides of the weir to stop vehicles crossing during flooding and new live-traffic cameras were promised to monitor flood levels at the weir.
While the improvements were expected to be helpful in the short term, Sutherland Shire Council was pushing for much more - advocating for the state government to provide a long term solution, such as raising the wall of the weir, as soon as possible.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce wrote to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Transport for NSW (TfNSW) on April 6, calling for:
A resolution passed by the entire council that month also called for short and long term action by the state government.
