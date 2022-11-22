St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Engineers advise improvements can't safely be made to Audley Weir and new structure is needed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risky crossing of flooded Audley Weir. Picture: John Veage

Engineers have advised improvements can't safely be made to Audley Weir and a new structure is the only option.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.