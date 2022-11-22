St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Engineers advise improvements can't safely be made to Audley Weir and new structure is needed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:56am, first published November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engineers have advised Audley Weir can't be improved without impacting structural integrity. Picture by Chris Lane

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.