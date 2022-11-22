Updated
Engineers have advised there are no possible improvements able to be made to Audley Weir, which won't impact on its structural integrity.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans says, "a new structure is the only way forward".
Engineering advice was sought following community anger over the closure of the roadway for more than a month in total during record rainfall in March and April.
The weir has flooded for shorter periods on several occasions since then.
"The community have been impacted due to the effect on Audley Weir from the unprecedent flooding," Mr Evans said in a statement last week.
In the interim, I expect the flood management procedure to be streamlined for more responsive opening and closing which the Roads Minister understands.- Heathcote MP Lee Evans
"I have been working closely with them to seek solutions to improve the management of the weir. I called for Transport for NSW to conduct an engineers' report, which has now been undertaken.
"The result of the engineering assessment has stated there are no possible improvements able to be made which won't impact the structural integrity of the weir, which is why a new structure is the only way forward.
"I have now formally requested the Roads Minister to commence a business case for a precast concrete bridge solution on top of the existing causeway.
"In the interim, I expect the flood management procedure to be streamlined for more responsive opening and closing which the Roads Minister understands."
In July 2022, measures were announced to improve information and safety during flooding of the weir.
An electronic message sign was installed at the intersection of Sir Bertram Stevens Drive and Bundeena Drive to notify vehicles of weir closures, replacing the ageing "flip-sign" previously in place.
Hard barriers were also to be installed on both sides of the weir to stop vehicles crossing during flooding.
These barriers have not yet been installed, but Mr Evans said he was informed the work would be done in January 2023.
"They will be heavy gates, so people won't be able to drive through them" he said.
New live-traffic cameras were also promised.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
