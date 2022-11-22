Friendship Place Reserve, in Osprey Drive, Illawong is recommended even though it was not one of the four candidate locations. It was suggested by a number of survey respondents and is deserving due to distance from homes and the size of the area available - 5000 square metres, which is comparable to the area of the off-leash area at Silver Beach, Kurnell. The area can be easily fenced to avoid proximity to roads, the existing play area and residences, and indented off-street parking for 10-12 vehicles is available. The site is a clear area under a transmission line easement.

