St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Five new off-leash dog parks recommended following Sutherland Shire Council community survey

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
November 23 2022 - 6:50am
Jayce Pallister, 9, of Engadine at the existing Kirrawee off-leash park with Pepper, a one-year-old cross Kelpie. Picture by John Veage

Five new off-leash dog park locations in Sutherland Shire have been recommended following community consultation on 19 possible sites.

