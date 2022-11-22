Five new off-leash dog park locations in Sutherland Shire have been recommended following community consultation on 19 possible sites.
They are Alcheringa Reserve in Forest Road, Miranda, Taren Point M6 Corridor opposite Flower Power, Akuna Avenue Oval at Bangor, Friendship Place Reserve in Illawong and Woronora Heights Oval.
Sutherland Shire Council staff have recommended in-principle support for the five locations.
Councillors will discuss their recommendations at meetings in December before decisions are made.
The staff report said there were five key areas outside the five-kilometre catchment areas of existing off-leash facilities - Caringbah / Lilli Pilli, Sylvania / Taren Point, Illawong / Alfords Point, Menai / Bangor and Woronora Heights.
An assessment of potential locations was made considering the service standards and additional criteria such as proximity to endangered ecological communities, Aboriginal heritage, landform and proximity to residents.
The report said survey results showed strong support for additional facilities across the shire and that all 17 sites could be suitable.
"Council officers have nominated a preferred location for each service catchment based on community feedback, service level criteria and site attributes," the report said.
The following summaries were provided:
Caringbah / Lilli Pilli
Alcheringa Reserve is preferred. It received the strongest community support and is the largest of the four nominated locations and comparable to the off-leash park at The Ridge Sports Complex, Barden Ridge. The 7000 square metre off-leash area can easily be fenced to avoid proximity to residents, existing playground, riparian corridor, conservation area, scout hall and playground. There is an existing off-road carpark with capacity for 25-30 cars. Hours of use can be restricted. The car park is gated and currently closed at night. The site is currently not formally allocated for other uses.
Sylvania/Taren Point
The Taren Point M6 Corridor opposite Flower Power is preferred. It received the strongest community support, is the largest of the four nominated locations and could accommodate an off-leash dog park or around 20,000 square metres, comparable to the off-leash park at Carina Bay Reserve, Como. The off-leash area can easily be fenced to avoid proximity to roads and residences. . Subject to design and approvals, the area could accommodate an informal off-road car park. Transport for NSW says it can be considered.
Illawong/ Alfords Point
Friendship Place Reserve, in Osprey Drive, Illawong is recommended even though it was not one of the four candidate locations. It was suggested by a number of survey respondents and is deserving due to distance from homes and the size of the area available - 5000 square metres, which is comparable to the area of the off-leash area at Silver Beach, Kurnell. The area can be easily fenced to avoid proximity to roads, the existing play area and residences, and indented off-street parking for 10-12 vehicles is available. The site is a clear area under a transmission line easement.
Menai/ Bangor
Akuna Avenue Oval is recommended. It received the strongest community support and is central to the identified service gap. The area proposed for the dog park is about 3000 square metres and is not allocated to others recreation users. The off-leash area can be easily fenced to avoid proximity to residents, and the playing fields. There is an existing off-road carpark with capacity for 30-40 vehicles, hours can be restricted and the car park is gated and can be closed at night.
Woronora Heights Oval
The only viable location in this catchment area is within the Woronora Heights Oval complex and survey results indicate support. The proposed area is outside of the existing turf sports fields and would not constitute a shared use arrangement. As Woronora Heights Oval services a district recreation need and has other capital projects forthcoming, a masterplan is to be developed for the site in the 2024/25 financial year. The final position of the off-leash facility will be set when the masterplan is developed.
Grays Point
There was strong support for shared use of Grays Point Oval as an off-leash area, but existing users were generally not supportive and National Parks & Wildlife Service said, if a facility was established, there would be a need to ensure dogs did not access the adjoining national park. The report said the catchment is already serviced by an off-leash facility at Kirrawee and another at Grays Point "is not considered necessary to meet the adopted service provision."
Community concerns
The report said community concerns about additional off-leash facilities were common across nearly all proposed locations. Many of the issues raised can be addressed through well-considered design and the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures, the report said..
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.