It was a big week for Cronulla surfers with 18-Year-Old Jarvis Earle earning the biggest result of his fledgling career in Taiwan and the Cronulla Sharks Boardriders Club winning the South Coast Boardriders Teams Challenge.
The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing Women's QS 5000 and Men's QS 3000 ran at Jinzun Harbour from November 13 - 20 and Cronulla youngster Jarvis Earle arrived a week early to prepare for the event.
It was obvious from the first heat he surfed that he was a perfect fit for the surf break-a small left and right headland.
Earle was the man to beat all week, posting some of the highest single rides of the event for his quick, precise and progressive approach.
In the Final, he came up against another Aussie Reef Heazlewood who has a very similar style and the pair went wave for wave but it was Earle who was unbeatable, posting an 8.17 for a series of snaps into a tail-high, air-reverse.
He then backed it up with a 6.33 for a two-wave total of 14.50.
Earle said he was stoked to get the win in Taiwan.
"I really want to qualify for the Challenger Series in 2023 and this result will go a long way to helping me get there. I hope to build momentum from here going into the Aussie leg."
"I've been here in Taiwan for a while now and have really enjoyed it - it's such a sick place for an event.
"It was awesome to compete against Reef in the Final, he's definitely a surfer I've always looked up to and it was so cool to share a heat with him, especially a final.
Earle is now sitting on top of the Australia / Oceania rankings ahead of a long leg of events in Australia commencing next February.
Closer to home it was Cronulla Sharks Boardriders who held the trophy aloft at the South Coast Boardriders Teams Challenge in a great warm up for the Australian Boardriders Battle this week.
Surfed at the Farm in Killalea Regional Park in the Illawarra the swell was solid and gave everyone good opportunity .
The Cronulla team of Jay Brown,Oliver Watson,Grace Gosby,Zai Brown and Hayden Blair started slowly placing second in their round one team heat but Jay Brown showed his form smashing a nine point ride and eventually coming second in the Opens.
Cronulla then finished second overall in the team tag accumulating enough points to finish ahead of Sandon Point and Scarborough Boardriders Club.
Captain Hayden Blair said it was an epic day and they almost won every division with less than a point in it.
" The whole team put in and it could have been a clean sweep-next weekend is the big one." he said
The surf comp presentation was held at the Main Stage in Shellharbour Village as a part of the Shellharbour Rocks Surf, Skate & Music festival.
