Earle on top of the ratings and Sharks take South Coast title

By John Veage
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Jarvis Earle was on fire all week at Jinzun Harbour. Picture: WSL / Tim Hain

It was a big week for Cronulla surfers with 18-Year-Old Jarvis Earle earning the biggest result of his fledgling career in Taiwan and the Cronulla Sharks Boardriders Club winning the South Coast Boardriders Teams Challenge.

