St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Sutherland Shire Council steps forward in support of 'Walk for Respectful Relationships' campaign against domestic violence

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire Council Mayor Carmelo Pesce walks against domestic violence in a previous annual event hosted by the council. The community walk returns in 2022. Picture supplied

Walking and talking might not seem like a groundbreaking activity but strolling united while having a chat will have a deeper purpose on November 25, when Sutherland Shire Council's steps forward for its annual 'Walk for Respectful Relationships'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.