Walking and talking might not seem like a groundbreaking activity but strolling united while having a chat will have a deeper purpose on November 25, when Sutherland Shire Council's steps forward for its annual 'Walk for Respectful Relationships'.
Residents, students and community groups will unite in the event, which has returned after a two-year absence.
A strong turnout is expected, with people walking beachside along Cronulla's coastline with the aim of addressing domestic violence.
Sutherland Mayor Carmelo Pesce says this will be the first in-person walk after two years of hosting the event virtually.
"This is our chance to show up and show support for victims, survivors and all those whose lives are impacted. It also sends a clear message that domestic and family violence has no place in our community," he said.
"I'm proud of our community's participation in this event over many years and I encourage everyone to join me on the walk and help raise awareness about this serious and severe issue which faces all communities."
To mark '16 Days of Activism' against gender-based violence, the council is also hosting a public art exhibition at Dunningham Park, Cronulla featuring photography from shire artist Tanya Tindale.
The exhibition, 'From The Shadows Into The Light', will showcase artistic images alongside the authentic stories of hope from women and young shire women who have experienced domestic and family violence. The exhibition of stories has been three years in the making.
"These women are emerging from such tragic circumstances," Ms Tindale said. "I hope their stories raise awareness and prompt people to start difficult conversations, and to ask people if they're okay, because domestic violence can happen to anyone from all walks of life."
"We've collaborated with Tanya who volunteered her time to help give a voice to survivors through their collected stories and experiences," Mr Pesce said.
"This exhibition provides a powerful way of calling out domestic violence and helping all generations, including our kids, to recognise what is and isn't acceptable and to support them to become advocates for positive change."
He says it also an important time to highlight workers and volunteers who provide crucial support services to vulnerable people.
"We are immensely grateful to those in our community who work tirelessly to provide help and expertise to people seeking advice or refuge. I encourage anyone who is concerned for themselves or others to reach out to a local support service for the helping hand they need," he said.
The walk from Don Lucas Reserve to Dunningham Park starts at 9.45am. The exhibition is on display at Dunningham Park until December 10.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
