South Eastern Sydney Local Health District (SESLHD) is encouraging people to consider a career in nursing or midwifery, with support available through NSW Health cadetship and scholarship programs in 2023.
The Enrolled Nurse Scholarships offer a position in the Diploma of Nursing program, cover course fees and lead to employment as an enrolled nurse in a NSW Health facility, following standard recruitment and registration processes.
The Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship Program, and Aboriginal Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships provide Aboriginal people the opportunity to receive financial and professional support during their university studies.
Applications for Enrolled Nurse Scholarships, the Aboriginal Nursing and Midwifery Cadetship and Aboriginal Scholarships open on January 9.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
