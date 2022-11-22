Protest at cut to library hours at South Hurstville and Oatley

Where will the children read?
This is the question posed by South Hurstville mother of two, Karina McDougall.
She is worried that her children, Adam, seven, and Ashleigh, 10, will lose access to their local library after Georges River Council's culture committee supported a proposal to cut the opening hours at South Hurstville and Oatley libraries.
"Council's so-called 'harmonisation' proposal will result in the opening hours at Oatley and South Hurstville libraries being cut drastically by 11 hours per week," Karina told the November 14 meeting of council's Community and Culture Committee.
"This equates to a whopping 33 per cent and also means that there will be no after school opening hours at all for three days a week at these branches, and no morning access for babies and toddlers two days a week.
"This will effectively make the libraries practically inaccessible to many children, who are the libraries' core users," Karina said.
This includes her children who both love reading.
"Adam is in year 2 but is reading at year 5 level," Karina said. "Ashleigh enjoys books by Ahn Do and also reading about dogs. They both absolutely love our local library at South Hurstville and we visit there often," she said.
"Both Oatley and South Hurstville libraries were closed for more than 12 months due to COVID - way longer than most other libraries were closed due to lockdowns. When Georges River Council finally re-opened the libraries, it immediately cut the opening hours for all branches without any explanation or community consultation. These COVID cuts still remain in place today.
"As a result of these COVID cuts, the opening hours for both South Hurstville and Oatley were previously cut by 10 hours per week, from 43 hours a week to 33 hours a week. This equated to a 23 per cent reduction for both. And now council has cut them by a further 11 hours a week. Council also criticizes the size and range in these libraries but this is irrelevant and baseless because all items can easily be reserved and transferred between branches. The community love our libraries."
Barbara Arambatzis, a qualified teacher-librarian at Georges River high schools said limiting the hours at South Hurstville Library is potentially on the road to closure in the future.
"Our students need a safe place to visit after school. Many young people do not have the ability to study at home, nor do they have quiet space or even internet access," she said.
The council's report said,"Recognising the low utilisation of Oatley and South Hurstville libraries, these locations will open for half days only: four mornings per week to accommodate the established programming and two afternoons per week into the evening to accommodate customer appetite for after school and after work opportunities."
Deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry asked for a deferral of the item to the full council meeting for discussion.
"Libraries are a service that councils need to be providing to the community. To reduce the hours is a totally backward step. We need to revitalise them," she said.
But Cr Sam Elmir spoke against deferral and moved that the original motion for the harmonisation of hours.
"This is not closing down libraries. This is merely a reduction to suit the hours by which they're being used. And that has clearly shown these libraries are being used predominantly in the morning. Some of the statistics we have seen is there's one person per hour attending at those libraries. So in terms of the cost benefit scenario, I don't see how its justified to see these libraries continuing to operate in those later hours," he said.
"The libraries are remaining open and they are remaining open for the critical times that they are being used by our community. The numbers don't stack up for keeping longer trading hours."
Cr Landsberry's motion for deferral was lost. Councillors voted for the libraries' hours to be reduced 5:4.
Voting for the reduction in hours were:
Sam Elmir, Nancy Liu, Lou Konjarski, Nick Smerdely and Sam Stratikopoulos.
Voting against the reduction in hours were Ashvini Ambihaipahar, Kathryn Landsberry, Natalie Mort, and Ben Wang.
