Mortdale Draft Master Plan update

Georges River Council anticipates the draft Mortdale Master Plan options and associated studies will be ready for exhibition in early to mid-2023.
At the September meeting of Georges River Council, provided a clear direction for the draft Mortdale Master Plan in response to community opposition to the draft plan and the Council's concerns.
Based on the community feedback staff prepared options for the Council to consider at the meeting.
In developing the options staff were guided by directions from councillor workshops and Council resolutions, feedback from the community engagement, State Government strategic planning documents, planning principles and ministerial directions; and their professional expertise.
Council resolved a number of actions on the night. Firstly, was not to proceed with the exhibited draft Mortdale Master Plan as it was. It was also decided to prepare two revised Master Plan options to go back out to the community for feedback.
It was also decided to prepare a Traffic, Transport and Parking Study, and to update the draft Public Domain Upgrade Works for both options prior to it going back out to the community.
These actions will take time and mean it will not be until the new year that Council has the options back out for the community to review and provide feedback.
The other decision was to not proceed with a draft Affordable Housing Contributions Scheme in the Mortdale Local Centre and to investigate a scheme that applies across the whole LGA.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said the two new options are aimed at balancing the issues raised in submissions while still allowing for much needed growth to cater for our future population.
"The purpose of the master plan for Mortdale was to provide a framework to guide future growth in the centre to provide greater housing choice, increased capacity for jobs, inform the delivery of infrastructure and public domain improvements and community infrastructure.
"Council has an obligation to balance planning for our growing community and protecting the things we value and I feel these options will do that."
Council endorsed two options based on options 1 and 2 outlined in the report presented at the 26 September meeting.
The option 1A and 2A are described below:
Morts Road Option 1:
Zone B2.
Height- 4 storeys with a 2 storey street wall with upper levels setback from St Catherine Street through to No. 11C and 14A Morts Road.
Height - sites fronting Mort St and close to the railway station 6 storey with 2- 4 street wall with upper levels setback
FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Morts Road Option 2
Zone B2.
Height - 4 storeys with a 2 storey street wall with upper levels setback.
FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Macquarie Place Option 1:
Zone R4
Zone change R4 to B2 for 19-25 Macquarie Place Height - 4 storeys, with a 2 storey street wall and with upper levels set back.
Option 2:
Zone R4
Zone change R4 to B2 for 19-25 Macquarie Place.
Height - 4 storey height limit retained.
Pitt Street Option 1:
Zone B2
Zone Change - R4 to B2 for 9 and 56 Pitt Street Height - 6 storey with 2- 4 street wall with upper levels setback.
Option 2:
Zone B2
Zone Change - R4 to B2 for 9 and 56 Pitt Street.
Height - 4 storeys with a storey street wall wit upper levels setback.
Cook Street- Car park and council owned land Option 1:
Zone change - SP2 and R2 to B2.
Height - 6 storey with 2- 4 street wall with upper levels setback FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Option 2:
Zone change - SP2 and R2 to B2.
Height - 4 storey with 2 street wall with upper levels setback.
FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Cook Street/Victoria Ave
Zone change - R2 to R4.
Height - mix of 2 to 4 storeys.
FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Option 2:
No change - R2 zone and current controls retained
Victoria Ave/Newman Street.
Option 1:
Zone change - R2 to R2.
Height - retained at 2 storeys.
FSR - to reflect the proposed heights.
Option 2:
No change - R2 zone and current controls retained.
Planning for Mortdale began in August 2020.
The Draft Master Plan was placed on exhibition from 14 July 2021 to 24 September 2021 and Council received written feedback up until 30 June 2022.
The council wrote to approximately 4,870 landowners of residential and commercial properties to inform them of the draft Master Plan.
In response to the community engagement, 165 survey responses were received, and 185 community members made a submission relating to the draft Plan.
All submissions were reviewed, and the key topic areas included housing choice, scale of buildings, local businesses, and the consultation process. Most submissions indicated strong opposition to the exhibited draft master plan.
Council wrote to all community members and businesses who lodged a submission on 4 October and advised that the draft Mortdale Master Plan options will be placed on public exhibition following the preparation of a preliminary Traffic, Transport and Parking Study and update to the previous draft Public Domain Upgrade Works.
The community is encouraged to stay up to date on the planning for Mortdale on Your Say where you have the option to register to be on the Your Say panel and receive updates on all consultations underway.
