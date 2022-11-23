St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mortdale Draft Master Plan update

November 23 2022 - 11:30am
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said the two new options are aimed at balancing the issues raised in submissions while still allowing for much needed growth to cater for our future population.

Georges River Council anticipates the draft Mortdale Master Plan options and associated studies will be ready for exhibition in early to mid-2023.

