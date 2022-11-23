Bayside Council staff work to remove fallen trees

Bayside Council staff have been working around the clock to report fallen trees and branches in the local government area.
Sydney's record rainfall has caused very wet ground conditions over the past 18 months.
High winds and associated gusts in Sydney also mean more broken branches, "snap outs" and fallen trees.
"I would like to commend Council staff who have been working tirelessly 24/7 since Sunday removing fallen branches and trees around Bayside following the recent high winds, ensuring clear access for pedestrians and vehicles," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Last night at around 7pm a large gum tree in Slade Road, Bardwell Park fell over damaging a water bubbler and restricting access to the footpath in the playground.
Residents are asked to report fallen trees or branches to Customer Service on 1300 581 299 so Council's Tree Team can respond accordingly.
