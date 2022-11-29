Distinguished presence in Gymea Bay

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
A classic French provincial elegance transcends this grand family residence with oversized contemporary interiors and private park-like grounds (967.5sqm).
The property features detailed brush box timber parquetry floors, ornate cornices and architraves, a well as 20-foot ceilings in its formal lounge room (with gas fireplace) plus several living and entertaining spaces.
The undercover alfresco dining and entertaining /barbeque area has skylights and bench seating.
The classic, homestead-style kitchen boasts stone benches and quality European appliances, while all bedrooms are double sized (the master with 'his and hers' walk-in wardrobes and double vanity ensuite).
There's commercial grade ducted air-conditioning, 'valet' vacuum and integrated sound throughout, a home theatre room, video security intercom and NBN connection.
The yard has a garden irrigation system, a 10,000 litre underground water tank and an expansive inground pool.
Also a triple remote garage with extra height for a mezzanine level or hydraulic car stacking lift.
Located in a quiet, family friendly neighbourhood close to schools, transport (bus stop only 190m away), shops, waterways and amenities.
