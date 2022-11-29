Coveted waterfront estate

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Occupying a magnificent 2121sqm waterfront estate with spectacular views across Kogarah Bay and the Georges River, this much loved home presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for future redevelopment (STCA).
Selling agent Trent Tarbey of McGrath Sans Souci said it is, "One of the largest parcels of land for a deep waterfront in Sans Souci."
The dual level home has a large 34 metre water frontage with level lawns at the foreshore as well as an expansive boatshed and workshop.
It consists of a three bedroom main residence plus self-contained accommodation that is ideal for teenagers or for guests staying over.
"The property is next door to a reserve, St George Motor Boat Club and Burraneer Wharf - one of best lifestyle opportunities to come to St George," Trent said.
"It is ideal for someone looking to build a trophy home or forever family home in one of the best peninsulas - a once in a generation opportunity."
There is plenty of scope to create your modern home in a world class location (STCA).
A long driveway provides multiple off-street/undercover parking while Sans Souci Public School and shops are just down the road.
The property also offers easy access to beaches, the airport and the city plus is close to popular cafes, local eateries and Westfield Miranda.
