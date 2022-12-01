What better way to show children that Christmas is not limited to the receiving of gifts.
Giving to those in need was the message behind a gesture at Bexley this year - and it included more than 100 cardboard squares.
A community sewing group is sending 100 shoe boxes to Africa filled with donations for Christmas, and a group of generous students have eagerly joined the mission.
In collaboration with the parishioners of St Gabriel's 'Gabbie's Sewing Angels', a project with the message of kindness has come into fruition.
Inspired by the work of the angels and Pat Will, students, staff, families and parishioners of St Gabriel's Catholic Primary School and Parish Priest Father Yacub Barkat, worked together to donate boxes filled with gifts for families in need at Christmas.
During their lunchtime, students helped by making hand puppets, folding shoe boxes and wrote Christmas cards.
The project was launched thanks to the work of St Gabriel's family educator, Jane Liu, who collaborated with the angels to provide donations for the Samaritan Purse Operation Christmas Child Appeal.
The angels have worked tirelessly across many years to provide handmade clothing, teddy wears, pencil cases and toiletry items.
"We were overwhelmed by the generous spirit of giving in our community at St Gabriel's and a project such as this brings the community together," Principal Catherine Hodgins said.
Students Lukas, Wade and Conor said they were proud to contribute to the initiative.
"Great team work brings a lot of effort," they said. "A lot of people were part of this project. Giving kindness to others is important. Many of these children don't get anything for Christmas. In this way we helped spread the love and real meaning of Christmas."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
