Immigration Experience exhibition preserves the past for the future

A new exhibition, The Immigration Experience that has just opened at Carss Cottage Museum shows the rich blend of cultures that have made the St George region their home.
The exhibition was opened by Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors, Mark Coure on Sunday 20 November.
The occasion also marked the 50th anniversaries of the establishment of Kogarah Historical Society and the opening of Carss Cottage Museum.
The exhibition focuses on the history of Australian Immigration from the First Nation's arrival to the modern day Boat People.
It was curated by Professional Historian, Beverley Earnshaw OAM, a long standing member
of Kogarah Historical Society.
To gather material an appeal went out for local immigrant families to lend an object reminiscent of their home countries.
They responded with enthusiasm resulting in a collection of artefacts from 36 countries spread across Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and Oceania.
The objects are on show in glass cases in the Museum with cards to identify them.
Some items are rare. One of the rarest is a clay idol from Ecuador, a replica of something from the Chorrera people who lived in the Andes 900 to 300 BC.
There is a replica of the Chinese Emperor's Crown, Qing Dynasty 3000 BC, a deadly Khukuri weapon from Nepal, a Vietnamese Cyclo, a shepherd's pipe from Switzerland, elephants from Nigeria and a Quaich that Scottish clans used for drinking whisky.
As well as the artefacts there are storyboards. In the hallway the boards show short vignettes depicting many nations and groups such as the Afghan Cameleers and the Snowy Hydro Workers.
The Immigration Experience exhibition acknowledges that for some people, the experience of harsh times forced them to this country. Some were displaced persons, refugees or asylum seekers who arrived here with nothing.
Countries represented by items in the exhibition include Indonesia, Nepal, Ecuador, Japan, India, Lebanon, Egypt, Vietnam, Mauritius, France, Hungary and Macedonia.
"The exhibition represents a blending of so many cultures," Mrs Earnshaw said.
"It expresses the Australian psyche. All these things have come into the Australian way of life."
"One of the most interesting pieces in the exhibition is an antique cup about 150 years old," she said.
"It's a very precious family heirloom."
For Kogarah Historical Society president Gill Whan, an interesting item is the Scottish Quaich, a cup for drinking whisky used when two clans met.
"It has two handles to hold so that while they were drinking from it it they can't draw their dagger," she said.
The exhibition is now on display at Carss Cottage Museum.
The Carss Cottage Museum is open every Sunday afternoon from 1 pm and for School Tours and Group Bookings during the week.
For more information ring Wendy on 0402 136 147.
