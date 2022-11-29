Gracious reminder of past in Burraneer

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 4
Holding a significant place in Burraneer's history, Cobar Cottage has been part of the bayside landscape since 1902.
"The residence holds a lifetime of history and significance by successfully blending its original charm which now rests in the heart of Burraneer," estate agent Mitchell Wynn of Highland said. "Spanning across 2,250sqm, Cobar Cottage is surrounded by landscaped grounds and endless entertaining areas."
The property was originally built in Cobar in 1898 and then transported to Burraneer by horse and cart. Extensively renovated inside three years ago, it has formal and causal zones across a highly versatile design.
Six bedrooms all feature a built-in robe and the opulent master enjoys a walk-in wardrobe and double ensuite.
The gourmet country-style kitchen includes a chef-grade cooktop and integrated appliances while a separate free-standing dwelling, with a mezzanine roof, hosts a home gym.
Property features include a pool, gazebo, fire-pit, retreat, library, pressed metal ceilings, stained glass windows, original doors and period fireplaces.
"Nestled within the Burraneer peninsula and only a stroll to Burraneer shops, Gunnamatta Bay and cafes, this property offers an envious waterside lifestyle," Mitchell said. "It's for families and those with an appreciation of large landholdings or high-calibre properties."
