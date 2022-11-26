St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Praise for Sans Souci's landmark fig tree

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 26 2022 - 5:00pm
Sans Souci's landmark fig tree will be celebrated with a special gathering next month.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

