Praise for Sans Souci's landmark fig tree

Sans Souci's landmark fig tree will be celebrated with a special gathering next month.
A post about the by historian Dr Garry Darby on the I Grew Up in Sans Souci Facebook site brought imany comments from local residents about the old fig tree and the role it has in their childhood.
The park's famous large Moreton Bay fig tree, believed to be 130 to 160 years old, will be retained under Georges River Council's draft Sans Souci Park Master Plan, currently on exhibition until December 14.
Posting on I Grew In Sans Souci Facebook site last week, Dr Darby wrote, " The Great Old Tree seems to have an assured future according to current planning. It's a great historical marker in the lives of many Sans Soucians - comment?"
His post promoted many comments. These included:
"Many a Sans Souci boy came over the wall behind the tree to get into the baths for free."
"It is a part of the tribal memory of many Sans Souci Kids."
"I remember the sweet smell of rotting fruit on the ground and the goop that ended up on the bottom of your shoes from standing nearby whilst waiting to be collected from the pool after training."
The comments has prompted Dr Darby to plan a gathering under the tree on Saturday, December 3 to celebrate its role in the lives of many and the fact that its future has been secured in the Sans Souci Park master plan.
"The tree is an historical marker and should be recognised with a plaque," said Dr Darby who grew up near the tree on the corner of Water and Harris Streets.
"The council has placed plaques at significant points in the district. There's two in Sans Souci Park; one marking where the punt was and the other the first house in Sans Souci, built by the Cooper family in 1843.
"This tree is a different sort of marker. It's a social history marker. It is something that has been part of people's lives.
"There's a lot of other trees around Sans Souci but I don't think there is anything as significant."
Robert McGarn, a member of the Kogarah Historical Society supported him.
"It's a magnificent tree that that is so significant to the local community," he said.
Local photographer, Dan Binger said, "It's another one of our Sans Souci treasures."
And resident Karen Eardley said, "Trees like this remind us that something that is old should be valued. It connects you to history. We see something that is natural and enduring."
Dr Darby is organising the gathering at the tree on December 3 at 3pm.
"It will be a peaceful gathering, not a protest, acknowledging that the tree is here and the role it has played in many peoples' lives.," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.