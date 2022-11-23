St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Teachers Federation President meets with St George teachers to discuss classroom concerns

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos recently met with St George teachers to discuss ongoing concerns about the profession. Picture supplied

Figures show there are more than 2400 vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW public schools, an increase of almost 150 per cent since June last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.