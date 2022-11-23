Figures show there are more than 2400 vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW public schools, an increase of almost 150 per cent since June last year.
A list of the vacancies in each school shows 22.2 teaching positions vacant across 20 schools in the Oatley electorate, 16.4 positions vacant across 16 schools in the Kogarah electorate and 15.2 positions across 15 schools in the Rockdale electorate.
NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos said the latest data coupled with "teacher burnout".
NSW Teachers Federation Organiser John Joy said unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries have reduced the attractiveness of the profession.
"Across NSW, we have seen a huge jump in teacher vacancies since the Government released its Teacher Supply Strategy," he said.
"A parliamentary inquiry found 60 per cent of teachers want to leave in the next five years because of the crippling workload and uncompetitive salaries that don't reflect their efforts or responsibilities.
"The number of early career teachers leaving public schools is also at a 13 year high.
"The decision to cap pay increases at 2.53 per cent a year for three years when inflation is 7.3 per cent and rising...shows the uncompetitive salaries of teachers are a major reason why the number of people studying to become a teacher has plummeted."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.