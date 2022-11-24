Construction starts on new town centre park at Wolli Creek

Work has started on a new recreational park at Wolli Creek.
Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry and Councillors were joined by Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and representatives from Property and Development NSW (PDNSW) at a sod turning to mark the start of work this week.
Bayside Council purchased the 3,577 square-metre parcel of land at 4 Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek from the NSW Government in March this year to convert to a new community park.
Property NSW agreed to sell the land at Guess Avenue to the council for $3.9 million along with a strip of land at 27s Arncliffe Street for $1 to be used for road widening.
The council had been negotiating for more than 20 years to acquire the land from the State Government.
In 2019 the council wrote to the then Minister for Water, Property and Housing and the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces requesting that 4 Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek be transferred or sold to Council at minimal cost to accelerate the delivery of the Wolli Creek Town Park.
When completed the park will include a multi-purpose active space with sports surface and basketball hoops, a picnic shelter and seating, shaded playspaces, grassed open space for picnicking and play, new trees and plantings, and lighting and a bubbler.
The acquisition and embellishment of the land will be funded from development contributions collected under the Wolli Creek and Bonar Street Development Contributions Plan 2019.
As a condition of sale, Council is to design and deliver the community open space within 18 months of settlement of the contract.
"This new park is set to be a welcome, and much needed addition, to the Wolli Creek landscape," Councillor Curry said.
"This is a big win for residents whose ideas and suggestions have also helped us design a park that will deliver open recreational space to the local community. It will be a place for everyone of all ages to enjoy," she said.
PDNSW CEO Leon Walker, said the Government had invested $2.9 million in preparing the site for its future use.
"This land was no longer required for government service delivery and needed to be put to a new use that would reap real benefits for the Wolli Creek community," Mr Walker said.
"The Department improved the site and worked closely with Bayside Council on an outcome that will support its delivery of a new park, giving residents access to high-quality open space for generations to come."
This has been several years in the making and Councillors have worked hard to make it happen.
The new park will have active play areas, recreational facilities, picnic areas, and new trees providing shade and habitat for local wildlife. It also features:
. Grassed open space
. Multi-purpose active space with sports surfacing, including basketball hoops
. Shaded playspaces, picnic shelter and park seating
. Landscaping, new trees
. Park lighting.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
