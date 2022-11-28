St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire developers to be offered sweeteners to build affordable rental housing for essential workers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifty per cent of the gross floor area in the 131-apartment Caringbah Greens development will be allocated for affordable rental housing. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council will aim for five per cent of all new housing approvals over the next 20 years to be affordable housing for essential workers paying reduced rent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.