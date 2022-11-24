Rockdale and Penshurst properties searched in international drug ring investigation

Properties at Rockdale and Penhurst were among 13 searched by NSW and AFP Police as part of an operation into the importation of prohibited drugs that resulted in the seizure of more than $2.5 million in cash and more than 300kg of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
Police executed 16 Commonwealth and State search warrants at properties and businesses in Picton, Earlwood, Hoxton Park, Belfield, Cabarita, Rockdale, Penhurst, Guildford, Greenacre, Smithfield, Fairfield, Liverpool and Wetherill Park on Wednesday, 23 November.
During the warrants, police located and seized more than $1.2 million cash, a rifle, ammunition, gold bullion, cigarettes, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, steroids, electronic devices, cryptocurrency wallets, and documents. All seized items will undergo further forensic examination.
Five men - aged 30, 33, 38, 41, and 44 - were arrested during the warrant operation.
Police arrested a 33 year old Picton man, 38 year old Earlwood man, 44 year old Sefton man, 41 year old Wetherill Park man, and a 30 year old Belfield man.
A subsequent controlled delivery was conducted in Sydney about 8.30am, with Tactical Operations Unit officers arresting two men - aged 28 and 32 - during a vehicle stop at the intersection of the Hume Highway and Chapel Road, Bankstown. A further $1.4 million was seized as part of this operation.
A 28-year-old man arrested during a vehicle stop was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug. He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court.
The 32-year-old man was released pending further inquiries.
The arrests were the culmination of an 18-month joint agency operation into the importation of prohibited drugs.
In 2021, detectives from the NSW Police Force's State Crime Command, the Australian Federal Police (AFP), and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), established Operation Phobetor to target and disrupt serious organised crime in NSW.
As part of investigative inquiries under Strike Forces Cunich and Eos, investigators identified several transnational organised criminal networks (OCNs) working collaboratively to import illicit drugs from several countries into NSW.
During the course of this investigation, Operation Phobetor detectives - with assistance from Australian Border Force (ABF) officers, United States Homeland Security Investigations and other international law enforcement partners - have intercepted and seized about 220kg of methylamphetamine in Los Angeles, bound for Australia, approximately 60kg of cocaine at a Sydney freight depot concealed inside pieces of machinery, and $960,000 cash. It's believed the cocaine seized was sourced in Germany.
Homeland Security Investigations officers executed a simultaneous search warrant in Los Angeles and arrested a 23-year-old man.
Police located and seized 128kg of methylamphetamine, 55kg of crystal MDMA, 18kg of cocaine, and approximately $15,000USD.
NSW Police Force Organised Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, said co-offending across criminal syndicates was becoming more prevalent within NSW, and in jurisdictions across the country.
"Organised criminal networks are usually notoriously competitive for control in the illicit drug trade; however, what we have seen through this operation and other intelligence, is that some members of OCNs are working collaboratively to bring drugs into our country," Det Supt Faux said.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Attaché Ernest Verina said this was a great example of international partners working together to target the illicit drug trade on a global scale.
"The investigation that led to these arrests is a great example of global collaboration focused on preventing illegal drugs from entering our communities.
"HSI will continue working with Australian law-enforcement partners to bring to justice those who traffic dangerous narcotics across our borders."
Investigations under Strike Forces Cunich and Eos are continuing.
Anyone with information about the importation of illicit drugs that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
