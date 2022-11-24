St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale and Penshurst properties searched in international drug ring investigation

Updated November 24 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 12:30pm
Properties at Rockdale and Penhurst were among 13 searched by NSW and AFP Police as part of an operation into the importation of prohibited drugs that resulted in the seizure of more than $2.5 million in cash and more than 300kg of methylamphetamine and cocaine.

