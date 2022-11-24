Youth was the winner in the ocean swim races at the IBM Bank Cook Community Classic at Cronulla on Sunday.
The 1km and 2km swims commenced the day's activities, with a record total number of 198 participants.
Sunny skies and calm waters are believed to have contributed to the high numbers.
The results were:
Male 1km results
Female 1km results
Male 2km results
Female 2km results
Following the swims, the Battle of Bate Bay competition between the four surf clubs commenced, with an inclusion program for children with a disability included for the first time.
Wanda was again victorious with 21 points, Elouera 18, Cronulla 12 then North Cronulla 9.
The Classic, which was being held for the 15th year, provides fundraising opportunities for community groups, sporting clubs and local charities, who participate in a raffle and community carnival.
The number of participating charities has grown from four in 2008 to more than 90 today.
More than $1.5 million dollars has been raised.
Cook MP and patron of the event, Scott Morrison, said, "It's fantastic to see the growth of the Classic".
"This year we had a record number of community organisations and corporate sponsors involved, all contributing to making this Classic our best yet.
"It was an outstanding achievement given the cancellations which incurred due to Covid restrictions over the past 2 years."
"I thank our four surf clubs for their tireless commitment to this event. In particular, Anita Pryke , Greg Allum, Glenn Carter, Keiran Day, Peter Carney, Donna Hargreaves, and all the volunteers at our surf clubs who volunteer, making this carnival a massive success.
"This year, the highlight was seeing the kids in the inclusion program involved in the beach events. Our local surf clubs are leading the way, ensuring all kids have the opportunity to participate in surf lifesaving regardless of their ability".
Business partner supporters include IMB Bank, Qantas, Australian Hotels Association NSW, Sydney Airport Corp. Ltd, ANSTO, Westfield Miranda, Feros Group, Deicorp, McDonalds Sutherland Shire Restaurants, Sylvania BMW and Quest Cronulla.
Sutherland Shire Council provided facilities and access to parks.
IMB Bank CEO, Robert Ryan, said the Classic was a prime example of how a grass roots community event can grow and evolve each year, helping so many in the community.
"IMB Bank has supported this event since its inception 15 years ago as part of our ongoing commitment in the communities in which we operate," he said.
The major fundraising element of the Classic is the raffle. Ticket sales are still occurring across the Shire and St George area. The draw will take place on Saturday December 3, with results published at www.cookcommunityclassic.com.au
