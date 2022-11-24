St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Fairer rental rules for renters and owners

Updated November 24 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:33pm
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

NSW Labor will deliver fairer rental rules for renters and owners by ending no-ground evictions and reducing the upfront moving costs for renters.

