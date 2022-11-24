St George Matters with Chris Minns: Fairer rental rules for renters and owners

NSW Labor will deliver fairer rental rules for renters and owners by ending no-ground evictions and reducing the upfront moving costs for renters.
A government I lead will streamline the rental bond process to allow renters to directly transfer bonds from one property to another.
Anyone who rents in Sydney knows just how anxious and challenging a process it can be to find suitable accommodation, never mind the significant costs associated with moving.
Currently, many renters must set aside a bond for a new property before their existing bond has been refunded. This leave renters out of pocket for up to several thousand dollars, for up to several weeks. It places many renters in financial stress and forces some to take out personal loans.
The NSW Rental Bond Board will still hold bonds on trust. But the bonds will be allowed to be held on trust for the new property, while also ensuring the board can collect against it on behalf of owners for outstanding debt accrued by renters for property damage.
This is a sensible cost of living measure to help ease the pressure on the over 30 per cent of people in New South Wales currently renting.
NSW Labor will also work closely with stakeholder and advocacy groups to develop a list of reasonable grounds for an owner to end a tenancy, including minimum notice to vacate a property. This will bring an end to no-ground evictions and modernise NSW's rental laws.
Owners will of course retain common sense rights to evict those who are breaking the law, damaging property, or not paying rent.
These changes will create a fairer rental regime in NSW by providing greater certainty as well as flexibility for both renters and owners.
