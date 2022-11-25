St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Mayor honoured in Women in Local Government Awards

Updated November 25 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
Dr Christina Curry was announced as the winner of the Elected Representative Award in the Metro Division of the 2022 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.

Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry was recognized as an outstanding community leader and inspirational Local Government practitioner in the 2022 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.

Local News

