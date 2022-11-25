Bayside Mayor honoured in Women in Local Government Awards

Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry was recognized as an outstanding community leader and inspirational Local Government practitioner in the 2022 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government.
Dr Christina Curry was announced as the winner of the Elected Representative Award in the Metro Division of the 2022 Ministers' Awards for Women in Local Government on Thursday morning by the Minister for Local Government, Wendy Tuckerman and the Minister for Women,
Bronnie Taylor at a special ceremony held in Parliament House.
In announcing Dr Curry as this year's recipient of the Elected Representative - Metro category, the Minister said her dedication, leadership, and commitment to Bayside Council was to be celebrated, particularly as her efforts were helping more women play a role in shaping the future of local government.
The Awards were established to recognize the accomplishments of women in Local Government across New South Wales.
The Elected Representative - Metro category recognises a councillor who has improved the position of female elected representatives.
Dr Curry was described as a "a role model for her peer councillors, an outstanding community leader, an advocate for women and an inspirational Local Government practitioner who has re-positioned Bayside Council as a contemporary and inclusive organisation, well connected to its community, and genuinely encouraging and supporting of women in all aspects of public life."
Dr Curry said she was honoured and humbled to receive the award.
"It is such a privilege to serve one's community, but it is an even greater honour to be elected as Mayor," she said.
"I am grateful for the support I receive from my fellow councillors and council staff, but I am most grateful for the support of the amazing Bayside community.
"I will continue to do the best I can to make Bayside a great place to live, work and play."
Dr Christina Curry has represented the local community since 2012. First as a Councillor of the former City of Botany Bay Council and more recently as a Bayside Councillor.
Dr Curry has been a dedicated and hard-working ambassador for women since being elected Mayor in January 2022.
