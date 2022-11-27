St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

TAFE NSW Loftus encourages school leavers to boost hospitality skills

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Loftus is offering summer courses for young, aspiring hospitality workers. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire school leavers are being encouraged to super-charge their skills ahead of summer by taking advantage of a range of free short courses at TAFE NSW Loftus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.