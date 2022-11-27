Sutherland Shire school leavers are being encouraged to super-charge their skills ahead of summer by taking advantage of a range of free short courses at TAFE NSW Loftus.
As part of the NSW Government's Summer Skills program, TAFE NSW is offering free training to people aged 16-24 to gain the practical skills to launch a career or land a job for summer in high-demand industries, including hospitality and retail.
Tourism Accommodation Australia Chief Executive Michael Johnson, who heads up the nation's peak body for the accommodation industry, welcomed the new fee-free courses and said TAFE NSW was playing a critical role in supplying a pipeline of job-ready workers to employers.
"The collaboration with TAFE NSW and the NSW Government has been fantastic in what has been a very difficult time for industry," he said.
"They have provided great opportunities to design the training requirements we need now, both for existing workers and those just starting out."
In Sutherland Shire, accommodation food and retail service industries account for 21.3 per cent of the local workforce, which is the largest employer of young people in NSW with 39.1 per cent of retail and hospitality employees aged between 15-24.
TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills Sydney Raf Marcellino said TAFE NSW was working closely with employers in Sutherland Shire to deliver the skills needed to support a strong local economy.
"The Sutherland Shire economy grew by 2.6 per cent in the last year. We know 9 out of 10 new jobs will require people to complete further study to build the skilled workforce we need to support continued economic growth," Mr Marcellino said.
"The Summer Skills Program links school leavers and young people directly with local job outcomes and encourages them to undertake further study to explore careers in high-demand industries."
TAFE NSW Loftus will offer free Summer Skills courses in Statement of Attainment in Hospitality, and a range of online courses in hospitality skills, customer service, and cybersecurity.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
