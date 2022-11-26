Hello readers,
As we gear up for the festive days ahead, it is important to remember the fact that it is indeed a season of giving ... and that of course means more than the wrapped indulgences we all enjoy.
This week, I would urge you all to consider a delightful festive initiative, that not only honours a sweet youngster who is no longer with us, but also keeps hope alive for those battling on.
The Leader's Murray Trembath presented the following:
Levi's Project Christmas trees will once again bring festive cheer to many Sutherland Shire homes while raising valuable funds for brain cancer research.
"Chrissy Trees for a Cure" are sold from the Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse in memory of Levi Wheeler, who was just eight when he died a few days after Christmas in 2018.
Levi was in year 2 at Burraneer Bay Public School when, five days before Christmas the previous year, he was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is the most aggressive form of all childhood cancers, with limited treatment options and a survival time of one to two years.
Levi's parents Ben Wheeler and Kath Wakelin, with friends and supporters, sell the Christmas trees each year.
Last year, $84,000 was raised and the team is aiming to do even better this year.
More than 350 trees have been sold so far this Christmas.
Trees can be ordered online, with the option of delivery or pick-up.
Trees will be available to pick up at Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse, 55 Caronia Avenue, Woolooware Oval on:
Further information: https://www.levisproject.org/trees
To read more of the story behind the initiative be sure to click here.
As always, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew. It is appreciated.
Remember for more news and views from the week that was and of course reports as they break, be sure to visit theleader.com.au.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.