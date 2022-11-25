Celebrate strangers: Gift ideas for people you don't really know

This is branded content.

Buying gifts for people you don't really know can be challenging. After all, it can be difficult to find the right balance between something personal and something too generic.

If you go too personal, you risk offending the person or making them feel uncomfortable. On the other hand, if you go too generic, the gift may come across as thoughtless or impersonal.

So how can you strike the right balance? One option is to focus on the recipient's interests. If you know they love a certain hobby or activity, you can try to find a gift that is related to that.

Another option is to go for a classic and timeless gift, like a nice piece of jewellery or a quality leather wallet.

Whatever you choose, the most important thing is to put some thought into it and try to make it as personal as possible. Here are some simple suggestions to help you out this festive season:

Restaurant Gift Cards

Restaurant gift cards are a popular gift for many occasions, but they can be especially useful when you're giving a gift to someone you don't know very well.

One of the benefits of giving a restaurant gift card is that it allows the recipient to choose their own dining experience. Whether they're looking for a casual meal or a special night out, they'll be able to find something that suits their taste.

Another advantage of restaurant gift cards is that they can be used at a wide range of establishments, from fast food chains to upscale restaurants.



This means that even if the recipient doesn't have a particular restaurant in mind, they'll still be able to find somewhere that they enjoy.

Finally, restaurant gift cards are often more affordable than other types of gifts, making them a great option for people who are on a tight budget.

Self-care Products

There are many different types of self-care products available, so you can easily find one to suit the recipient's needs and preferences.



For example, if the person you're gifting is someone who suffers from anxiety or stress, a relaxation aid such as aromatherapy oil or bath salts would be a great choice.

If they are someone who is always on the go, a travel-sized beauty kit or skincare set would be perfect. Whatever type of self-care product you choose, it is sure to be appreciated by the recipient.



So if you're stuck for gift ideas this Christmas, consider giving something that will help the recipient relax and feel pampered.

Scented Luxury Candles

If you're looking for a unique and luxurious Christmas gift for someone you don't really know, look no further than scented candles.

Unlike other gifts that can be difficult to choose or that may not be well-received, scented candles are always appreciated. And, with so many different scents and brands to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect candle for anyone on your list.

Not only are scented candles a great way to show someone you're thinking of them this holiday season, but they also make a wonderful addition to any home.



Whether used for relaxation or simply to enjoy the holiday atmosphere, scented candles add a touch of luxury and sophistication to any space.

For an extra special touch, opt for a hand-poured candle made with natural ingredients. These candles not only smell amazing, but they also support small businesses and artisanal craftspeople.

A Personalised Notebook

If you're looking for a Christmas gift that is both personal and practical, then a personalised notebook is the perfect choice.



Not only can you add a unique touch by having the recipient's name or initials printed on the cover, but you can also choose from a wide range of designs and materials to suit any budget.

And because notebooks are such a versatile gift, they are ideal for people who you don't really know well.



Whether they are used for taking notes at work, jotting down ideas for a new project, or simply keeping track of their daily thoughts and musings, a personalised notebook will be much appreciated and used on a daily basis

Fancy Chocolate

You don't want to get something too expensive or too personal, but you also don't want it to look like you didn't try.



That's where fancy chocolate comes in. It's the perfect balance of thoughtful and budget-friendly, and it's sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.

Plus, there's no need to worry about finding the right size or shape - fancy chocolate comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, so you're sure to find one that's just right.



So if you're looking for a Christmas gift that's both practical and luxurious, look no further than fancy chocolate.

A Craft Cocktail Set

Cocktail sets typically include all of the tools necessary to make a variety of drinks, including a shaker, strainer, jigger, and bar spoon. They also often come with a recipe book full of different ideas.



Not only will the recipient be able to make delicious cocktails at home, but they'll also get to enjoy the process of mixology.

A craft cocktail set is the perfect way to show someone you care without spending a lot of money. And who knows - maybe you'll even get invited over for a drink!



When you are buying a Christmas gift for someone you barely know, it is important to choose something that is both thoughtful and appropriate. A good place to start is by considering the person's interests.

If they are into sports, for example, you could buy them a ticket to a game or a piece of sports memorabilia. If they are into music, you could buy them an album or concert tickets.



If they are into books, you could buy them a book voucher. Whatever you choose, make sure it is something that they will appreciate and use.

And don't forget to include a personal note - even a simple 'Merry Christmas' will do.

