NSW Health is urging parents and young people to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they appear.
So far this year, there have been 29 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW. A man in his 20s died from meningococcal B disease in November. This is the second death due to meningococcal disease in NSW this year.
While meningococcal disease is now uncommon thanks to vaccination, it can occur year round. Increases in cases are common in late winter and early spring.
There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks, compared with the same period over the previous five years.
Children under five and 15 to 25-year-olds are at the greatest risk of contracting the disease.
Meningococcal disease can be fatal within hours if left untreated. Symptoms include severe, unexplained limb pain, difficulty waking up, high pitched crying in babies, severe headache, upset by bright lights, stiff neck, and a red-purple rash that doesn't disappear when pressed with a glass.
Executive Director of Health Protection NSW, Jeremy McAnulty said early intervention can be life-saving.
"Meningococcal disease symptoms can appear suddenly and become very serious very quickly. If you suspect meningococcal disease, don't wait for the rash - see a doctor immediately," Dr McAnulty said.
"While it is a well-known symptom of meningococcal disease, the rash does not always occur, or may present late in the illness.
"If symptoms rapidly worsen, or if your child is very unwell, call Triple Zero (000) or go straight to your nearest emergency department."
Meningococcal disease is a rare, but serious and sometimes fatal infection. Up to one in 10 cases die, and four in 10 infections result in permanent disabilities, including learning difficulties, sight and hearing problems, liver and kidney failure, loss of fingers, toes or limbs, or scarring caused by skin grafts. Vaccination offers the best form of protection, NSW Health says.
Under the National Immunisation Program, meningococcal ACWY (Men ACWY) vaccine is provided free for babies at 12 months, adolescents, and people of all ages with certain medical conditions. In NSW, the adolescent dose is delivered through the school vaccination program in Year 10.
Aboriginal children up to the age of two years, and people with certain medical conditions, can also access free meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine. All children from six weeks of age can have the Men B vaccine to reduce the risk of infection.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
