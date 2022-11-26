St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Melanie Gibbons soundly beaten by Tina Ayyad in battle for Liberal Party preselection for Holsworthy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 26 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 11:30am
Melanie Gibbons. Picture supplied

Melanie Gibbons will leave State Parliament after 12 years representing the Menai area.

