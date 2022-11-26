"Affordable housing" out of reach of many on low-incomes, Bayside Council told

Many people on low incomes can't afford "so-called affordable housing", Bayside Council was told this week.
Greens councillor Greta Werner told the November 23 council meeting that there is stark difference between affordable and public housing.
In a Mayoral Minute, Bayside mayor Christina Curry outlined a number of actions the council should take to increase the supply of Affordable Housing across the LGA.
Bayside's Strategic Land and Property Working Group is currently assessing Council's landholdings to identify future opportunities for increasing the stock of affordable housing.
The council could also investigate how planning controls can be used to increase affordable housing stock in the local area.
This could include how an affordable housing contributions scheme could be implemented.
These ideas were raised after Cr Curry had attended the Sydney Mayoral Summit on 27 October to discuss what councils can do to contribute to solving the housing crisis by increasing the number of affordable housing units in their communities.
Her Mayoral Minute was unanimously supported by the council.
But later in the meeting, a motion put forward by Greens Councillor Greta Werner asking the council to request NSW Government provide more public housing was rejected by the council.
Cr Werner asked that the council write to the Housing Minister and Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper informing them that there is insufficient public housing capacity for the elderly, the economically disadvantaged and those most vulnerable in the Bayside LGA.
The council should request an audit of the condition of all public housing stock in the Bayside LGA, she said.
And it should request that all public housing is repaired immediately where issues exist that affect residents' health and running costs, such as leaks, drafts, damp, lack of insulation, or mould.
"There is a problem that public housing is not being maintained to the standard that it should," Cr Werner said.
"Part of the reason for that is that the Land and Housing Corporation which is responsible for maintaining public housing is not actually receiving any funding," she said.
"They are self-funded which means that the only way they can pay for maintenance is by selling off more public housing stock. This is a self-cannibalisation form of service provision which reduces public housing stock.
"It is really important this is changed. This motion requests an audit of the condition of public housing."
Cr Werner said a report from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute showed that direct funding of public housing by capital grants from government is actually more efficient use of taxpayers dollars than private financing.
"Tax payers get more value for their money," she said.
But Cr Michael Nagi said that public housing was a State Government issue.
"What role does council have in public housing? Let's concentrate on local government," he said
Cr Liz Barlow said, "The issue I have is that the State Government is combining with private developers like we have got at (the former Housing Commission estate at Eden Street) Arncliffe now with 23 storeys. All we got out of that was an extra 40 units."
The former Department of Housing site at Eden Street being redeveloped by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation .
The project will replace the existing 142 social housing units with a multi-million dollar high-rise development with 744 residential in four towers of between 19 to 23 storeys.
These will include 564 market housing residential apartments in three towers and 180 social housing apartments in a separate tower.
"So we have got to hope that if the State Government changes in March next year they have got to look at that because it is questionable what is going on," Cr Barlow said.
"Our concerns should be that the current State Government is combining with private developers to build and they throw in just a token of public housing."
Cr Werner agreed that public housing was a State and Federal issue.
"But that does not stop us from advocating on behalf of our residents to State and Federal members," she said.
"There is talk by politicians about affordable housing but I haven't heard them talk about public housing.
"There is a lot of talk about social housing of which a lot is owned by community housing providers which are also private organisations.
"And there is talk about affordable housing which is actually slightly less than market rent. A lot of people on the lowest income would not be able to afford so-called affordable housing.
"Public housing is a separate issue and is really worth advocating for."
Cr Werner's motion was lost.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
