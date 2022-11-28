When moves for a new retirement village on a former industrial site beside Woolooware Bay began more than 20 years ago, few would have imagined the development that would take place.
A traditional topping out ceremony was held on Friday to mark a major milestone in construction of stage seven of Anglicare's Woolooware Shores at Taren Point.
Stage seven consists of two waterfront buildings named Waterside and Seascape, comprising 63 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many with magnificent views over Woolooware Bay and due for completion in the second half of 2023.
More than 90 per cent of stage seven has been reserved, with just a few apartments remaining.
Stage eight - which will adjoin stage seven and be the final element in the retirement village - will include 78 apartments.
A ground level cafe, opening out on to the Woolooware Bay pedestrian-cycle path, will be open to the public as well as village residents and will include a special play area for children.
Work will start on stage eight in 2023 and is scheduled for completion in early 2025.
This will bring the total at Woolooware Shores to 411 apartments and 171 residential care rooms.
Prices in stage seven range from $1.8 million for a two-bedroom apartment up to $3.6 million for a penthouse, with various financial models on how much is paid upfront and retained.
Original plans for the village included a smaller number of units, but the purchase of an adjoining property allowed expansion.
Anglicare CEO Simon Miller said, "We think it's a fabulous location".
"To turn it from an industrial site into what it is today is a wonderful thing," he said.
Mr Miller said the project fitted into Anglicare's mission because sales of apartments helped to subsidise the organisation's other housing initiatives.
"We provide housing right across the spectrum, starting with people who can't afford to pay anything," he said.
"We have built 600 social housing units over the past few years."
Sales consultant Andrea Sestan said many of the purchasers in stage seven had been on the waiting list since 2004 when applications were taken for stage one, which opened in 2006.
"They weren't ready to come until now, or were waiting for this stage to be built," she said.
Ms Sestan said most buyers were from the shire and the majority had come as a result of referrals from existing residents.
"Everyone knows each other," she said. "We have a lot of people who were neighbours moving in together."
"Woolooware Shores is all about community and friendship."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
