St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

90 per cent of apartments in new stage of Woolooware Shores retirement village already booked

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 29 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When moves for a new retirement village on a former industrial site beside Woolooware Bay began more than 20 years ago, few would have imagined the development that would take place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.