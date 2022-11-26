While Westfield Miranda was packed with Christmas shoppers on Saturday, many people opted for a leisurely experience under sunny skies by the ocean at Wanda.
The Shire Christmas Market drew thousands to Don Lucas Reserve, but with the wide open spaces and ocean views, it was a much more relaxed environment.
The market is held over the full weekend, November 26-27.
With more than 160 stalls, there are plenty of options for Christmas presents, as well as food to enjoy.
Many people lounged around on the grass - which was dry for a change - while some children and parents had fun on the adjoining basketball court and exercise equipment.
Heather Field, of Cronulla, who designs, creates and sews clothing for her brand Poppy & Pom, said it was lovely to see so many people enjoying the market in a relaxing way.
First-time stallholder Marie Perera, of Miranda, who was doing colour hair braiding, said there had been a constant flow of customers. "Everyone is so happy, so friendly," she said.
