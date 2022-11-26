Man charged after Brighton-Le-Sands stabbing

A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man at Brighton-Le-Sands in yesterday.
Just after 8.30am (Saturday 26 November), emergency services were called to an apartment block on Queens Road, Brighton-Le-Sands, following reports of a stabbing.
Officers from St George Police Area Command provided first aid to a 31-year-old man before he was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital.
He remains there in a critical, but stable condition.
A short time later, a 22-year-old woman was arrested nearby and taken to Kpgarah Police Station.
A number of crime scenes were established, and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 31-year-old man at a unit on Rochester Street, Botany. He was taken to Mascot Police Station.
A crime scene warrant was executed at the unit.
The man was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today (Sunday 27 November 2022).
The woman was released pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
