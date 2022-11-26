St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man charged after Brighton-Le-Sands stabbing

Updated November 27 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after Brighton-Le-Sands stabbing

A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man at Brighton-Le-Sands in yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.