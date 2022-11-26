St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Maryanne Stuart to take on Lee Evans in Heathcote after decisive preselection win over Diedree Steinwall

Murray Trembath
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
Maryanne Stuart with Labor MLC and supporter Mark Buttigieg at the community rally in Engadine Town Square, which helped stop Sydney Water's plans for a subdivision on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights. Picture by John Veage

Maryanne Stuart will take on Lee Evans in the state seat of Heathcote after decisively wining Labor Party preselection on Saturday.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

