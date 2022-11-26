Maryanne Stuart will take on Lee Evans in the state seat of Heathcote after decisively wining Labor Party preselection on Saturday.
A party source said Ms Stuart defeated Sutherland Shire councillor Diedree Steinwall by 74-20.
The source said, although some of Ms Stuart's votes had been challenged, the margin was too big for this to make a difference to the outcome.
Ms Stuart has been the party's candidate at the last two elections and, although unsuccessful, achieved swings above the state average.
Heathcote is a must-win seat for Labor if it is to form government, and an electoral redistribution has strengthened its chances.
The five per cent margin Mr Evans enjoyed after the 2019 election has gone, and the seat has become notionally Labor by a 1.7 margin per cent.
An additional 12,091 voters have been added from the suburbs of Austinmer, Thirroul and Bulli and 11,869 voters lost from the suburbs of Menai and Bangor.
Labor strategists say the party's notional margin is misleading, as Ryan Park, the MP who has represented the newly-added Illawarra suburbs previously has a strong personal vote and they can't be taken for granted.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
