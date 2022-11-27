Clarity for pet owners in new animals policy

Responsible pet owners have been recognised in Georges River Council's Keeping of Animals Policy.
Georges River Council has adopted the draft Keeping of Animals Policy 2022 at its meeting on Monday, 31 October.
After reviewing the 2020 Policy, the draft Keeping of Animals Policy 2022 was placed on public exhibition from 15 August to 12 September 2022 with 14 local submissions received.
The key purpose of the Policy is to inform the community of Council's regulatory powers concerning the keeping of animals within the Georges River Local Government Area (LGA).
A nuisance may arise due to the type, number or manner in which animals are being kept. To assist in addressing the negative impacts and amenity issues of keeping animals, the Policy details criteria of reasonable limits on maximum numbers and circumstances under which certain animals may be kept.
Given the general support of the Policy following public exhibition, Council adopted the exhibited version of the Policy.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "This new policy will provide more clarity for the community.
"This new Policy gives greater flexibility to give the community options for animal ownership and not hinder responsible pet ownership."
Councillor Katris said blanket controls on the keeping of animals is not considered appropriate as it would adversely impact responsible pet owners who keep their animals in such a way not to impact on their neighbours.
If concerns arise with animal welfare, Council will refer the matter to an animal welfare enforcement agency. In NSW these agencies under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1979 are the RSPCA, the Animal Welfare League of NSW, NSW Police and the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission.
To view this and other policies visit Council's Codes, Policies and Registers page:
