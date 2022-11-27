Bayside Council's Christmas card debate

The Christmas cards allowance for councillors came under the spotlight at last week's Bayside Council meeting.
The council's new expenses and facilities policy suggested an allowance of 300 cards for councillors' Christmas cards and 500 cards for the mayor.
But Councillor Liz Barlow thought this was too much and moved for a reduction.
"Georges River Council (allowance) is 200. I was hoping we could reduce ours slightly because the postage alone is the bit that is going to cost the money, not the cards," she said.
"I was hoping that maybe the mayor has extra cards and the councillors only have 100. Originally the suggestion was 100 and that's what it's been until this time."
Mayor Dr Christina Curry said she wasn't really sure that many councillors send cards by post.
"I don't think anyone nears their limit," she said.
Cr Barlow said, "I know councillors who didn't even send any when they got them. Quite a few years ago they had them sitting in their lockers till after Christmas. It's just being practical."
Deputy mayor, Scott Morrissey said he was happy to support 200.
"It's quite pragmatic," he said. "Everyone is trying to tighten their belts. Councillors can send two cards or 200."
Cr Curry said, "We can ask councillors how many cards they would like. You don't automatically get 200."
Councillors supported an amendment to the expenses policy to incorporate the reduction in the number of Christmas cards they can send.
