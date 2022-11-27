St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Eleni Petinos seeks third term as state MP for Miranda after being preselected unopposed

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:04am, first published 8:30am
Eleni Petinos on the construction site of the new operating theatres complex at Sutherland Hospital. Picture by John Veage

Eleni Petinos will seek a third term as the MP for Miranda at the March 2023 state election after being being preselected unopposed by the Liberal Party.

