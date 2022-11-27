Eleni Petinos will seek a third term as the MP for Miranda at the March 2023 state election after being being preselected unopposed by the Liberal Party.
Party sources told the Leader in October Ms Petinos was expected to be challenged for preselection after being sacked from the ministry following allegations she had bullied staff.
However, no rival emerged.
Ms Petinos, a lawyer who worked in taxation before entering parliament, cruised to victory at the last election, gaining 64.4 per cent of the vote two-party preferred.
Minor changes have been made to the boundaries of the seat by an electoral redistribution.
The Labor candidate for Miranda is Simon Earle, who was the party's candidate in Cook at the May 22 federal election.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
