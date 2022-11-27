With ears pricked up and tails wagging with all their might, dogs galore will gather for a family fun four-legged day on December 4.
Don Lucas Reserve at Cronulla is hosting the event, Dogs in the Park, which was paused for the past three years because of COVID-19.
But Sutherland Shire dogs are barking mad to make their comeback, and return they will, for a doggie day.
There will be more than 40 market stalls designed for dogs big and small, including pup-friendly gelato, toys, nibbles and clothing.
More than five rescue groups including Sutherland Shire Animal Shelter and Sydney Dog and Cats Home will be there, with the aim of promoting pet adoption.
If you've been looking for a pooch to surprise the kids for Christmas this year, there will be dogs available for adoption at the event, with the aim of re-homing them for the festive season.
The popular and entertaining dog competitions are also front and centre, to see which clever pooch will be the fastest, most fashionable and cutest. Dogs can cool off in a splash pool, which will make for some great photos.
Children will love the kids' zone, where they can make Christmas decorations and tuck into a donut, pizza and ice-creak, while mums and dads can get a caffeine boost at the coffee stand.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
