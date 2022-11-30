Artist Kathleen Mason has artistic judges much closer to home. Her family often cast an eye on her creations, before she hands them over for judging. Her 'critics' are not often full of praise, but their honesty and sometime harsh feedback motivates her to 'keep it real'.
This was no different from her completed entry that made it into the prestigious awards, The Doug Moran National Portrait Prize 2022, with the finals held on November 30 at Juniper House, Paddington.
The Como artist didn't win the prize, but she certainly turned heads with her realistic portrayal of her mother, Katie Norton, an 84-year-from Jannali.
Titled 'The War Widow', the portrait shows Mrs Norton as she sees her through her own eyes, Kathleen said.
"She's in good health, so might live for many more years," Kathleen said. "As a small child, my mother often hid in bomb shelters during World War II air raids in Birmingham, England. Her life has been affected by her childhood which was poor, cold, religious and frightening.
"Mum was born in 1938 so she was quite young in the war. She grew up in housing commission, left at 18 for Australia. But she carried the war wounds and scars from psychological damage. It has affected her in a negative way.
"She married my stepdad who fought in WWII. He was about 15 years older than mum, and she was with him for about 30 years. He died last year."
Kathleen said she aimed to create an authentic depiction of her mum in her daily life.
"Mum gets angry and cranky, she's bad tempered and bossy but she's a fighter. She would sit on her walker and direct traffic," she said. "In this photo, she's feeding the birds - she's a crazy bird and cat lady. She loves animals and feeds the meat birds dog meat. outsider her house every day at 5pm, and throws the meat up so the birds catch it.
"I was visiting her and when I was leaving, I saw her standing there in the coat I had given to her on her birthday. She looked like she was in the trenches, throwing hand grenades. I quickly took a photo."
Kathleen's mother wasn't too impressed with the work she said, but the judges had other ideas. She was also a finalist in the prize in 2018 - hand-picked from about 1000 entries, for a self-portrait of her face.
"My family always seem to hate my paintings as they usually evoke strong emotions," she said. "I knew mum would hate it but I like to show her how it is."
The winner was Victorian Graeme Drendel with his painting of Lewis Miller.
