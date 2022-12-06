A grand estate with views in Taren Point

Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Privately positioned in one of Taren Point's premiere streets set amongst established family homes, this full brick and concrete slab constructed home offers a perfect family oasis and entertainer's paradise.
This generous parcel of land of approx. 872.6sqm offers multiple living and social spaces.
The open plan functional design comprises a deluxe kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances, plentiful storage and oversized island bench, centring the kitchen as the heart of the home.
Boasting five substantial bedrooms, most with custom joinery, plus an additional study or sitting room.
The master suite enjoys extensive water views, private balcony, walk-in robe and ensuite.
Upstairs has four oversized bedrooms with the fifth bedroom located on the ground floor along with expansive storage space.
The outdoor living is enhanced by the covered alfresco terrace, large inground pool and level lawns.
With fantastic views across Georges River, ducted air conditioning, secure oversized double car garaging and off street parking too, you'll want to inspect this one.
