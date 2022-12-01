A draft Plan of Management for Gunnamatta Park says community involvement and ownership is the best way to combat anti-social behaviour.
Inclusive and family-friendly social spaces should be designed to improve opportunities for passive surveillance and to limit hidden and isolated areas, the document says.
Sutherland Shire Council is preparing management plans for all the Crown Land reserves it manages as a requirement of state government laws passed in 2018.
The draft plan for Gunnamatta Park, which was approved at the last council meeting, will be submitted to the Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson before it is placed on public exhibition prior to being officially adopted.
The document contains no major changes to the council's present management approach.
It provides the framework for the 80--year-old Gunnamatta Pavilion to be given a new lease on life, with improved public amenities, a cafe, enhanced hall and flexible hireable spaces opening on to outdoor courtyards.
The council took the first steps towards a $13.7 million upgrade of the pavilion in September 2022 when it endorsed preliminary architectural plans.
It will take about three years before the vision becomes reality.
Other elements in the draft Plan of Management include:
Event usage: Allow events with minimal adverse visual, physical, social and environmental impact and events that support maximum participation by the general community.
Alcohol: Implement controls to prohibit the consumption and/or possession of alcohol, except within designated or leased concession areas. [The status quo].
Possum overpopulation: Protect and conserve the habitats of native animals and manage the population where appropriate. Maintain existing wildlife habitat including dead trees, hollow logs and leaf litter.
Storage of watercraft: Minimise the use of public open space for storage of watercraft. Develop a plan for the relocation of outrigger canoes.
The document summarises the history of the park:
"Gunnamatta Park was proclaimed as a reserve for public recreation in 1895.
"The original tidal baths structure was built in 1915 and included covered dressing sheds.
"The large picnic shelter with its hipped roof and open timber construction was built in 1923.
"Gunnamatta Pavilion was constructed in 1939 and was designed by architect Arthur B Polin in the Interwar Art Deco style.
"The original building contained various facilities, including a kiosk, change room facilities, caretaker's flat and turnstiles to the baths.
"While numerous alterations were made from 1950 to 1980 to accommodate various sports and community clubs, the pavilion still retains some of the original character that is indicative of community buildings of the period."
The draft Plan of Management said the park was "ecologically significant as it contains many trees that are remnants of the original bushland canopy that once covered Cronulla before urban development".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.