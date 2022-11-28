Sutherland Shire Council will move to contract out the pre-booked household clean-up service to pay for a range of service improvements.
The council decided at its last meeting to retain the three cubic metre limit, reduce waiting times from eight weeks down to four weeks, increase the number of collections from two to three per household each year and introduce a new online booking system.
Council staff recommended the changes following a consultant's findings that other councils were paying $35 to $40 per household collection by an external provider compared with $74 in the shire where the work is done mainly by council staff, with contractors the remainder.
"Implementing the service improvement recommendations will allow council to deliver residents an enhanced level of service within existing budget parameters," the staff report said.
At present, the work is divided between council staff and external contractors.
Labor councillors, led by Jack Boyd, unsuccessfully tried to save the work for council employees.
Their amendment, which was defeated 8-5, sought to continue the present system while a working group looked at solutions to maintain an in-house service capable of meeting desired service levels in a safe, cost effective and customer focused manner.
Independent Laura Cowell voted with the Liberals against the amendment, while independent Leanne Farmer supported Labor's position.
The council will review the tender for the external contractor before it is finalised.
The move is likely to be resisted by the United Services Union, which has campaigned recently against the use of contractors.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
