St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Pre-booked household clean-ups in shire to be contracted out to provide extra service and cut waiting times

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 29 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three cubic metre limit for the kerbside collection will be retained. Picture the Leader

Sutherland Shire Council will move to contract out the pre-booked household clean-up service to pay for a range of service improvements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.