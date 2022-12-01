St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Uniting Frederick Street Preschool at Rockdale trials NSW Government free health and development checks

EK
By Eva Kolimar
December 2 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Government is rolling out free health and development checks in preschool as part of an early intervention strategy to ensure children are supported before they start school. File picture

Most early childhood educators would wholeheartedly agree when it comes to development, early intervention is key.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.