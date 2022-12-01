Most early childhood educators would wholeheartedly agree when it comes to development, early intervention is key.
To give children the best start in their schooling life, the NSW Government is rolling out free health and development checks for children across preschools - and one of the first trials is being done at Uniting Frederick Street Preschool.
The Rockdale preschool is one of nine to participate in the pilot. The study focuses on identifying children who may need additional support, before they start school.
The state-wide program is an Australian first, with checks assessing hearing, vision, physical and cognitive development, social and emotional development, communication and skills.
There are plans to expand the study into 15 more sites in early 2023, before being being offered to every NSW preschooler in 2024.
Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said the program aims to give more families the support they need if it is discovered their child is not on track to meet key milestones.
"Child and family nurses, allied health professionals and early childhood educators will work together to support families so all kids are ready for school," he said.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government's $15.9 billion investment in early childhood commitments meant that children could reach their full potential.
"The first few years of life are some of the most important for long-term health and development, which is why we are investing in this important program to help identify and minimise health and development issues or delays early on," he said.
Uniting Frederick Street Preschool Director Alexandra Powell, says it is an extension of what preschool educators do, to ensure all children have a positive outcome.
"We work with the children's and family community hub, which is part of area health, so when we have concerns about speech for example, it's followed up with a paediatric assessment," she said.
"We're already doing this, but the pilot is to see how we do it and how effective it can be in other services."
She said the effects of several years of educational disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns could continue to show.
"We expect in the next couple of the years, all those 'COVID-19 babies' who didn't have access to playgroups or mother's groups, will come through preschool, and there may be some social or speech issues," she said.
"Parents might not realise their child may be omitting a sound when they speak, but because we are with them all the time so we can support them."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
