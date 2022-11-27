St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Council's private certifiers' project

Updated November 28 2022 - 3:42pm, first published 2:09am
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

Georges River Council wants the community's help to lobby the NSW Government to increase the accountability of private certifiers who are the independent regulators of development and building sites.

