Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Council's private certifiers' project

Georges River Council wants the community's help to lobby the NSW Government to increase the accountability of private certifiers who are the independent regulators of development and building sites.
The outcome Council is seeking is greater accountability and enforcement of private certifiers for the benefit of our community.
We want to change the process to improve transparency around complying development and construction certificates by making information available to the public, improving the management of the site by certifiers, and giving councils authority over the certifier. If a private certifier is the independent regulator, Council has no authority over the action of the private certifier.
Some private certifiers are of great concern to the community in the way they manage construction for dwellings, dual occupancies, additions, and granny flats.
If residents complain to Council about a site that is under the control of a private certifier, Council's first course of action is to direct the resident to the private certifier to address the issue.
The role of private certifiers and the impact on the community have been an issue for many years. Council has written about this to the appropriate ministers requesting a change to the legislation many times but have not received a constructive response and way forward to address our concerns.
We need your help to get the NSW Government to make changes that will give Council greater control over private certifiers. We want to collect real stories that our residents have experienced and present them to the NSW Government.
What is your experience with Private Certifiers on development or building sites near you? Tell us your story. You can share images or type your story but please do not include names and addresses for privacy reasons. You can record yourself on video to tell your story. Council will collect these real stories and use them to illustrate why Council is seeking more accountability by Private Certifiers.
I encourage you to work together with Council for better building certification.
To lodge your story, visit Council's Your Say page:
