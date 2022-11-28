Oatley 101 Society of Artists' Christmas Art Exhibition

Members of the Oatley 101 Society of Artists are getting ready t open their 'gallery doors' for their final Art Exhibition for 2022.
The Annual Christmas Exhibition will be open on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December from 10am to 5pm each day at the 1 st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West.
The Exhibition will be showing artwork by members of the Oatley 101 Society in a variety of mediums including watercolour, acrylic, oil, mixed media, pastel and drawing.
Craft items will also be available, and all art and craft will be for sale.
"Those who visit the Exhibition can be assured of a very warm welcome and a wonderful festive atmosphere," Oatley 101 Society of Artists promotions officer Shirley Hagarty said.
"In addition, the Society is preparing to honour members who have retained their membership of the Society for 20 years.
"A presentation to honour this achievement will be held at 2pm on the Saturday afternoon.
"This Exhibition will be the final opportunity for art lovers to visit the Society's Gallery in 2022, and to pick up that last minute Christmas Gift.
"With 2022 come, and almost gone, the Society is looking forward to February 2023 when it will once again open its doors for all its ongoing activities including its Exhibitions."
Details of the Oatley 101 Society of Artists is available at its website: www.oatley101.com
