Oatley 101 Society of Artists' Christmas Art Exhibition

November 29 2022 - 10:00am
Those who visit the Exhibition can be assured of a very warm welcome and a wonderful festive atmosphere, Oatley 101 Society of Artists promotions officer Shirley Hagarty said.

Members of the Oatley 101 Society of Artists are getting ready t open their 'gallery doors' for their final Art Exhibition for 2022.

