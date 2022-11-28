St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Al Zahra College, Arncliffe receives $700,000 Federal Government grant

November 29 2022 - 8:30am
Barton MP Linda Burney with Al Zahra College Headmaster Dr Wissam Mustapha.

Al Zahra College, Arncliffe has received a $700,000 Federal Government Grant

