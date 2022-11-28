Al Zahra College, Arncliffe receives $700,000 Federal Government grant

Al Zahra College, Arncliffe has received a $700,000 Federal Government Grant
Staff and students at the college will benefit from a new outdoor learning area, playground resurfacing, enclosure of stairs and walkways, refurbishment of student and staff amenities and installation of operable walls in two classrooms.
Federal Member for Barton Linda Burney said work on the project will be delivered with support of Australian Government funding of $700,000 through the Capital Grants Program.
"These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers and students at Al Zahra College with better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn," Ms Burney said.
"The Australian Government is committed to providing all schools with appropriate funding so that all students, including those at Al Zahra College, get the best possible education."
Ms Burney said the new facilities will benefit the students currently at Al Zahra College, as well as the many students who will follow in future years.
"The teachers, staff and students at Al Zahra College have built a strong and positive school community and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities," Ms Burney said.
"Our Government strongly believes in providing the best possible resources so that local students can realise their potential and develop the skills they need to go on to further study or to find a job.
"I congratulate Al Zahra College on their successful grant application and look forward to seeing the positive impact these new facilities will have on the school community."
More information about the Capital Grants Program can be found at https://www.education.gov.au/payments-and-grants-schools/capital-grants-non-government-schools
